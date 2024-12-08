On early Sunday morning, Syrian people took to the streets in different parts of the country to celebrate the victory of their "freedom".

With the collapse of Syria’s Baath regime and the end of the Assad family era, Syrians were seen toppling statues of Hafez al-Assad, the late father of ousted President Bashar al-Assad, in various cities across the country.

The jubilant anti-Assad regime activists and social media users were painting the fall of the regime as a victory for Syria.

From the capital, Damascus, to the Assad family's coastal hometown of Latakia, among other cities, all symbols of the regime are being taken down.

In Damascus, people also stormed the palace of Bashar al-Assad, while celebrations continue in many parts of the country, media reports say.

Syrian state television aired a video statement by a group of men, who said they represented the opposition fighters, announcing the ouster of Bashar al-Assad and the release of all prisoners from jail.

The person who read out the statement called on all opposition members and citizens to protect the institutions of “the free Syrian state."

Memories of a massacre

But it was in Hama where some of the most joyous celebrations were seen.

The city is particularly significant to the family members and survivors who remember the Hama Massacre of 1982, a tragic chapter in Syria’s past when thousands of people were killed by the forces of then-President Hafez al-Assad, Bashar's father.

The massacre took place after an uprising in Hama, which posed a challenge to Assad’s rule. In response, the regime besieged the city for weeks, and entire neighbourhoods were destroyed.

In Damascus, a video circulating on social media shows people bowing their heads and kissing the ground, some in tears, some teenagers with wide smiles: a scene that has been alien to this land since as far as the memory serves.