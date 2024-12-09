WORLD
2 MIN READ
Bangladesh, India engage in talks to ease tensions over alleged attacks
India stopped issuing visas for Bangladeshis except for emergency medical visas after Hasina's ouster.
Bangladesh, India engage in talks to ease tensions over alleged attacks
Supporters shout slogans during an anti-India protest outside the Indian High Commission in Dhaka, Bangladesh. A banner, rear, reads "One People, One Country, Bangladesh."  / Photo: AP
December 9, 2024

The foreign secretaries of Bangladesh and India met in Bangladesh’s capital to discuss relations between the neighbours, including growing tensions since the fall of former Bangladeshi Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, who fled into exile in India in August.

The tensions have grown over the recent arrest in Bangladesh of a Hindu leader under the interim government led by Muhammad Yunus.

Alleged attacks on minority Hindus in Bangladesh and on a Bangladesh diplomatic mission in India were expected to feature prominently in the talks.

Recommended

Indian Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri was holding the daylong talks with his Bangladeshi counterpart, Mohammad Jashim Uddin, in the first high-level visit by an Indian official since massive protests ended Hasina's 15-year rule.

Hindus recently attacked a Bangladeshi diplomatic office in Agartala, the capital of the northeastern Indian state of Tripura, in reaction to the arrest of Hindu leader Chinmoy Das Prabhu, who had led large rallies in recent months demanding better security for Hindus.

Late last month, Hindu protesters also burned Bangladeshi flags in Kolkata, the capital of India’s eastern state of West Bengal, triggering protests by the Yunus-led government.

SOURCE:AP
Explore
India's Kerala battles deadly 'brain-eating disease'
EU proposes sanctions on Israel's trade, ministers and illegal settlers
Pakistan, Palestine sign MoU to foster cooperation in health sector
Israeli forces intrude into Syria as rights groups accuse Tel Aviv of war crimes
Jerry Greenfield scoops himself out of Ben & Jerry over Unilever's interference in social mission
Immigration only solution as Finland faces 'bleak' demographic outlook, says research firm
Nepal mourns victims of uprising that brought down government
Russian drones target railway line, Ukraine hits nuclear plant under Moscow's control
Iran executes man convicted of spying for Israel's Mossad
EU, Trump discuss joining hands to go after Russian energy with sanctions
Colombia cuts US arms deal after Trump blasts Petro over cocaine surge
US House panel releases former top attorney Barr’s testimony in Epstein probe
India joins Russia-Belarus military drills amid US trade tensions
Türkiye welcomes roadmap to resolve crisis in Syria's Sweida
Bolsonaro rushed to hospital for second time since his coup trial conviction
Victims of Israeli 'Tinder Swindler' fraudster welcome arrest in Georgia