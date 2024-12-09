The dramatic but inevitable fall of the brutal dictator Bashar al Assad’s regime in Syria has led to the unveiling of many dark sites where human beings were slaughtered, tortured, raped and maimed for the past 40 years.

One of them is the notorious Sednaya prison.

On December 8, an underground dungeon within the prison premises was discovered, where thousands of people were entrapped. These individuals were condemned to rot there, but with the fall of Damascus and the end of Assad’s tyranny, efforts are underway to uncover this dark site and rescue those still trapped.

So far 30,000 inmates, including women and children, in various prisons have been freed by the armed anti-regime groups.

Many inmates had no idea what had transpired outside the prison walls. Some were unaware that Hafez al-Assad, Bashar’s father, had died 24 years earlier, while others mistakenly believed that Saddam Hussein was still alive and responsible for their release.

Yet, a grim reality soon came to light as over 100,000 "political prisoners" of the ousted regime leader Assad remain trapped, according to BBC, citing The Damascus Countryside Governorate, unable to be freed due to a specially designed electronic locking system.

The prisoners were spotted through CCTV monitors, but reaching them was not easy.

‘Human Slaughterhouse’

Sednaya Prison, known as the "Human Slaughterhouse," is located near Damascus, Syria’s capital, and consists of multiple floors, including several underground levels called the "red prisons."

Built-in 1987, it gained infamy as a torture centre for "political prisoners," mainly civilians and activists opposing the Assad regime.

Reports indicate these subterranean cells are in complete darkness, with minimal ventilation, and detainees are now left without food or water.

While the time is ticking for those under the ground, urgent calls for help to access the red prisons grew louder. The White Helmets, Syria’s civil defence group, responded and said they had deployed five specialised teams to Sednaya to investigate reports of hidden underground cells.

These teams include search-and-rescue experts, wall-breaching specialists, iron door-opening crews, trained dogs, and medical responders.

The group states, “The teams consist of search and rescue units, wall-breaching specialists, iron door-opening crews, trained dog units, and medical responders.”

Two teams began operating at midnight, guided by individuals familiar with the prison's layout. Other teams face delays due to poor road conditions and heavy traffic.

The Damascus Countryside Governorate has appealed to former regime soldiers and prison workers to provide codes for the electronic locks on underground doors to free prisoners, some of whom were "almost choking to death" from lack of ventilation.

The governorate said that they have been unable to open them to free "more than 100,000 detainees who can be seen on CCTV monitors".

‘Left to rot’

Videos circulating on social media depict thousands of detainees trapped beneath layers of concrete, never seeing daylight. Activists have described these images as horrifying evidence of prisoners being held in solitary confinement, left to rot.

Efforts to free detainees continue, with authorities warning that many are "almost choking to death" due to the lack of ventilation.