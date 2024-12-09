WORLD
3 MIN READ
Zelenskyy proposes foreign troops in Ukraine until NATO membership secured
The Ukrainian pitch reignites debates sparked by French President Macron's controversial proposal.
Zelenskyy proposes foreign troops in Ukraine until NATO membership secured
The Ukrainian leader told reporters he was hoping to call outgoing US President Joe Biden in the coming days to discuss NATO membership. / Photo: Reuters
December 9, 2024

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has floated the idea of foreign troops being deployed to war-stricken Ukraine until the country joins the NATO military alliance.

He made the remark on Monday during a joint press conference in Kiev with German opposition leader Friedrich Merz, as Donald Trump's imminent return to the White House intensifies talk of a possible deal to end the country's 33-month-old war with Russia.

Ukraine, which has made a concerted push to obtain an invitation to join NATO, has insisted throughout the war that it needs security guarantees to prevent Russia from launching another incursion after the current hostilities are halted.

"A troop contingent from one country or another could be present in Ukraine for as long as it isn't part of NATO," Zelenskyy said.

"But for that we need to have a clear understanding of when Ukraine becomes an EU member and when a NATO member."

RelatedTrump urges immediate Ukraine truce, hints at possible NATO withdrawal

Macron's proposal

Recommended

French President Emmanuel Macron caused controversy in Europe in February when he raised the possibility of European nations sending troops to Ukraine, although he cautioned that there was no consensus on the matter.

"Even if we get invited (to NATO), what happens then? Who guarantees our security? We can think about that and work on Emmanuel Macron's proposal," Zelenskyy said.

The Ukrainian leader told reporters he was hoping to call outgoing US President Joe Biden in the coming days to discuss NATO membership.

"I intend to call President Biden in the coming time to discuss the question of an invitation to join NATO," he said through an interpreter.

"He is the current president and a lot rides on his opinion. Discussing it with Trump before he takes office doesn't make so much sense."

Russia has demanded that Ukraine abandon its NATO ambitions and sees Kiev's membership of the alliance as an unacceptable security threat.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
India's Kerala battles deadly 'brain-eating disease'
EU proposes sanctions on Israel's trade, ministers and illegal settlers
Pakistan, Palestine sign MoU to foster cooperation in health sector
Israeli forces intrude into Syria as rights groups accuse Tel Aviv of war crimes
Jerry Greenfield scoops himself out of Ben & Jerry over Unilever's interference in social mission
Immigration only solution as Finland faces 'bleak' demographic outlook, says research firm
Nepal mourns victims of uprising that brought down government
Russian drones target railway line, Ukraine hits nuclear plant under Moscow's control
Iran executes man convicted of spying for Israel's Mossad
EU, Trump discuss joining hands to go after Russian energy with sanctions
Colombia cuts US arms deal after Trump blasts Petro over cocaine surge
US House panel releases former top attorney Barr’s testimony in Epstein probe
India joins Russia-Belarus military drills amid US trade tensions
Türkiye welcomes roadmap to resolve crisis in Syria's Sweida
Bolsonaro rushed to hospital for second time since his coup trial conviction
Victims of Israeli 'Tinder Swindler' fraudster welcome arrest in Georgia