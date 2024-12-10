Paramilitary shelling on the Sudanese city of Omdurman, part of greater Khartoum, killed at least 65 people and wounded hundreds, according to the state's army-aligned governor.

A single shell on a passenger bus "killed everyone on board and turned 22 people into body parts," Khartoum governor Ahmed Othman Hamza said in a statement on Tuesday.

He called the attack a "massacre" by the "terrorist militia", referring to the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces, at war with the army since April 2023.

Sudan's government, including state leaders, remain loyal to army chief Abdel Fattah al Burhan, at war with his former deputy RSF commander Mohamed Hamdan Daglo.

They have relocated from the war-ravaged capital to the Red Sea city of Port Sudan, the makeshift seat of government which also hosts the United Nations and other aid agencies.

A medical source in Omdurman's Al-Nao hospital, one of the last facilities receiving patients in the area, told AFP the hospital received 15 of those killed in the attack on the bus, with another seven dying later in the hospital.

It had also "received 45 injured from different areas" of Omdurman, they added, requesting anonymity for fear of reprisals.

Targeting civilians, health workers