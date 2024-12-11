TikTok's Canada unit filed an emergency motion with Canada's Federal Court seeking a judicial review of an order that the company shut down its operations in the country on national security concerns, it said in a statement on Tuesday.

The Chinese-owned social media app requested the court set aside a government order requiring TikTok to wind-up its business in Canada, a filing dated Dec. 5 showed.

As an alternative, the filing said the court could set aside the order and return it to the government for review along with guidance.

The review led to a government order last month that required the firm to end its Canadian operations because of national security concerns.

Closing its Canadian business would lead to hundreds of job losses, TikTok argued in its statement on the legal challenge.

"We believe it's in the best interest of Canadians to find a meaningful solution and ensure that a local team remains in place, alongside the TikTok platform," it said.