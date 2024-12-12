WORLD
2 MIN READ
Israeli army withdraws from Lebanese town under truce agreement
Under the ceasefire terms, Israel is required to withdraw its forces south of the Blue Line, a de facto border in phases, while the Lebanese army is to deploy in southern Lebanon within 60 days.
Israeli army withdraws from Lebanese town under truce agreement
Lebanese army forces have deployed in five points around Khiam in coordination with the UNIFIL forces. / Photo: AFP
December 12, 2024

The Israeli army has withdrawn its forces from Khiam in southern Lebanon, according to Israeli media.

The Israeli public broadcaster KAN said on Thursday that Lebanese army forces and UN peacekeepers replaced Israeli troops in the town under a ceasefire deal between Israel and Lebanon.

KAN said US Central Command (CENTCOM) chief Michael Kurilla arrived in the Lebanese capital, Beirut, and watched the Lebanese army deployment in Khiam after Israeli troop withdrawal.

CENTCOM said Gen. Kurilla met with Lebanese army chief Joseph Aoun to discuss the "ongoing efforts to advance a lasting cessation of hostilities between Israel and Lebanon."

Lebanon’s state news agency NNA said that Lebanese army forces have deployed in five points around Khiam in coordination with the UNIFIL forces.

Recommended

The ceasefire deal came into force on November 27 in hopes of ending 14 months of fighting between the Israeli army and Hezbollah.

Under the ceasefire terms, Israel is required to withdraw its forces south of the Blue Line, a de facto border, in phases, while the Lebanese army is to deploy in southern Lebanon within 60 days.

More than 4,000 people have been killed and over 16,500 wounded in Israeli attacks in Lebanon, in addition to over 1 million displaced since October 2023, according to Lebanese health authorities.

RelatedRecycled playbook: How Israel uses Gaza genocide justification in Lebanon
SOURCE:AA
Explore
Pakistan, Palestine sign MoU to foster cooperation in health sector
Israeli forces intrude into Syria as rights groups accuse Tel Aviv of war crimes
Jerry Greenfield scoops himself out of Ben & Jerry over Unilever's interference in social mission
Immigration only solution as Finland faces 'bleak' demographic outlook, says research firm
Nepal mourns victims of uprising that brought down government
Russian drones target railway line, Ukraine hits nuclear plant under Moscow's control
Iran executes man convicted of spying for Israel's Mossad
EU, Trump discuss joining hands to go after Russian energy with sanctions
Colombia cuts US arms deal after Trump blasts Petro over cocaine surge
US House panel releases former top attorney Barr’s testimony in Epstein probe
India joins Russia-Belarus military drills amid US trade tensions
Türkiye welcomes roadmap to resolve crisis in Syria's Sweida
Bolsonaro rushed to hospital for second time since his coup trial conviction
Victims of Israeli 'Tinder Swindler' fraudster welcome arrest in Georgia
AK Party slams Netanyahu over remarks on Turkish President Erdogan
Modi thanks Trump, vows to boost India-US ties amid trade talks