The Israeli army has withdrawn its forces from Khiam in southern Lebanon, according to Israeli media.

The Israeli public broadcaster KAN said on Thursday that Lebanese army forces and UN peacekeepers replaced Israeli troops in the town under a ceasefire deal between Israel and Lebanon.

KAN said US Central Command (CENTCOM) chief Michael Kurilla arrived in the Lebanese capital, Beirut, and watched the Lebanese army deployment in Khiam after Israeli troop withdrawal.

CENTCOM said Gen. Kurilla met with Lebanese army chief Joseph Aoun to discuss the "ongoing efforts to advance a lasting cessation of hostilities between Israel and Lebanon."

Lebanon’s state news agency NNA said that Lebanese army forces have deployed in five points around Khiam in coordination with the UNIFIL forces.