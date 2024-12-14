Türkiye's Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan has said that Syria's transitional government will not have ties with the PKK/YPG terror group, adding Ankara's embassy in capital Damascus will resume work on Saturday.

Fidan told private broadcaster NTV on Friday that Syria now has a "sovereign national government" capable of reclaiming its territory, arguing that this government would not recognise the authority of either the PKK/YPG terror group or "any other power" on its soil.

The goal is to have a structure in Syria where terrorism does not exist, terror organisations like the PKK/YPG and Daesh do not receive support, minorities are not mistreated, and basic needs are met, Fidan added.

In its 40-year terror campaign against Türkiye, the PKK — listed as a terrorist organisation by Türkiye, the US, and the EU — has been responsible for the deaths of over 40,000 people, including women, children, infants, and the elderly.

The YPG is the PKK's offshoot in Syria, an area where, for years, the group has tried to establish a terrorist corridor along the Turkish border.

The Turkish top diplomat warned no one should be involved with weapons of mass destruction and that there should be no threats to regional countries.

He said Syria's unity, integrity, and peace should be ensured through an inclusive and encompassing government.

Fidan highlighted Türkiye's strategic goal of eliminating the PKK/YPG, warning: "Either they dissolve themselves or they will be dissolved."

Regarding the safe return of million of Syrian refugee, he said that the number of Syrians returning will increase as conditions in the neighbouring country improve.

Türkiye's strategy on YPG

Although Türkiye has the resources and capabilities to act, initially, Türkiye will wait for the new administration in Syria to take steps to neutralise the PKK/YPG threat, Fidan said.