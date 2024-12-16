Russia’s involvement in Syria began in September 2015, a year after Moscow-backed rebels carved out breakaway regions in eastern Ukraine. But so much has changed since then in both Ukraine and Syria that many experts are now questioning whether Russia’s options on its Middle Eastern flank have been severely limited with the end of the Assad regime.

Unlike in 2015, when the Kremlin deployed heavy weaponry and fighter jets to save Assad from a certain defeat, this time the longtime Syrian dictator found himself alone while the revolutionary forces closed in on Damascus in an 11-day lightning offensive.

“The fall of Bashar al Assad is negative for Russia,” says Sergei Markov, a former advisor to President Vladimir Putin. “First of all, for nearly a decade, Russia had spent a lot of resources to save Bashar al Assad. Second, hundreds of Russian troops were killed in Syria fighting to support him. Of course this is a failure for Russia,” Markov tells TRT World.

Washington Post columnist David Ignatius reported that shortly before the Syrian opposition offensive started against the Assad regime, “Ukrainian intelligence sent about 20 experienced drone operators and about 150 first-person-view drones” to Idlib, the main bastion of the leading opposition group HTS. Ignatius wrote that Ukraine wanted to “bloody Russia’s nose and undermine its clients.”

Markov said Russian influence across the Middle East will diminish in light of its failure in Syria, a client state where Moscow had kept military bases along the Mediterranean ports ever since the Soviet times.

Russia’s losses will not be limited to the Middle East, Markov adds, arguing that Moscow will lose significant prestige from the Central African Republic to Mali and Burkina Faso, where it has military presence to support respective governments, and all the way to Central Asia where it has provided security guarantees to former Soviet republics through The Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO).

Russia is trying to broker a deal with the new transitional Syrian government to keep its bases in the Mediterranean coast. But if Moscow can’t continue to operate its assets in the region, it complicates the Kremlin’s access to Africa, according to Markov, who added that bases such as the Hmeimim airbase is a critical focal point connecting Russia with its military missions in African countries.

But the Russian political scientist believes that the fall of the Assad regime is a greater failure for Tehran than Moscow due to Iran’s long sectarian and political ties with the former ruling family, a faithful of Alawites, a branch linked to Shia Muslim understanding.

For Markov, Assad dug his own grave by refusing to normalise relations with Türkiye and rejecting the long standing demand of forming an inclusive government.

Ukraine repercussions

Now that Assad fled to Russia along with his family, he leaves behind a dark legacy of corruption, torture, massacres and systemic oppression.

His end will also leave a significant impact on the Ukraine war, says Markov.

From a military perspective, he says, it will have a positive impact because Russia will be released from its Syria burdens, and align itself with the thoughts of many ordinary Russians who believe that Ukraine should be the top priority for Moscow due to the former’s deep historical and cultural ties with Russia.

But in terms of economics, the Syrian failure can hit Russian finances, he says, referring to how some countries under Russian security guarantees might have second-thoughts on circumventing Western sanctions on the Kremlin after the fall of Bashar al Assad.

In view of the Syria setback, Russia’s middle power allies might be less willing to “violate Western sanctions” in return of Russian security guarantees, adding strains to Moscow’s Ukraine war effort, says Markov.