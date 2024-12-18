Several Republican senators are unsure about supporting former Democratic member of Congress Tulsi Gabbard to become America's top spy, according to a Trump transition source and a second source with knowledge of the issue, increasing doubts about whether her nomination will secure Senate confirmation.

A Trump associate in close contact with the team trying to push the president-elect's nominees through the Senate also said there was serious pessimism about whether Gabbard could secure the votes she needs to become director of national intelligence.

The transition team source and the source familiar with the issue said as many as eight Republican senators harbored doubts about supporting the former lawmaker because she was unprepared to answer tough questions during an initial round of meetings last week on Capitol Hill.

Her failure to address those questions sufficiently, her 2017 visit to Syria to meet then-Syrian President Bashar al Assad and her lack of significant intelligence experience fueled those concerns, the sources said.

In a statement, Trump transition spokesperson Alexa Henning noted that no Republican senator has publicly said they would vote against Gabbard.

One source said that if Trump fails to sway the Republicans, he would need the support of five Democrats, which could prove difficult. Republicans will control the chamber 53-47 in the new Congress, which will be sworn in on Jan. 3.

The sources declined to identify the eight senators.

Another person close to the transition team was more optimistic about Gabbard securing Senate approval but said several Republican senators and senators-elect plausibly could vote against Gabbard, including Susan Collins, Lisa Murkowski, John Curtis and Mitch McConnell.

Aides to McConnell, the Republican minority leader, Collins and Murkowski did not immediately respond to requests for comment. A spokesperson for Senator-elect Curtis said he has not commented on any nominees and will carefully examine the record and qualifications of all of them.

Doubts over experience, views on Russia