The UN General Assembly has overwhelmingly approved a resolution asking the International Court of Justice (ICJ) to assess Israel's obligations to assist Palestinians, amid accusations the Israeli government systematically hinders Gaza aid.

The UN's full membership voted on Thursday to request an ICJ advisory opinion which, though not binding, can serve to heighten pressure on countries - as happened in July when it said Israel's occupation of Palestinian territory is "illegal" and needed to end.

The resolution seeking the advisory opinion from the UN's top court was brought by Norway, and co-sponsored by Egypt, Jordan, Qatar and Saudi Arabia among others. It won backing from 137 countries, while 12 objected, and 22 abstained.

The ICJ will be asked to consider what Israel is obliged to do to "ensure and facilitate the unhindered provision of urgently needed supplies essential to the survival of the Palestinian civilian population."

"It is just a catastrophe that the international community has not been able to respond adequately," Norway's deputy foreign minister Andreas Kravik told AFP, claiming Israel "has just not been collaborating with the UN... but also with other NGOs."

"There is not a lack of willingness on the part of the international community to provide humanitarian assistance, but we're just not getting access, and we're not getting the collaboration we need in order to be effective," he said.

'Enough is enough'