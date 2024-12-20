Gisele Pelicot, a 72-year-old French survivor of rape, has become an extraordinary case of courage ever since she decided to publicly out her ex-husband for his years-long sexual abuse.

On December 20, after a gruelling three-month trial in the southern city of Avignon, her former husband, Dominique Pelicot, was found guilty, and sentenced to a maximum of 20 years in prison.

He was sentenced alongside 50 other defendants, whose prison terms ranged from three to 15 years.

Pelicot’s case was unusual from the start.

From 2011 to 2020, Dominique recruited at least 83 men, mostly contacted through an unmoderated French website, to assault her after drugging her in their home.

Her abuse spanned nearly a decade, but she only learned of it in 2020 after her husband’s arrest for unrelated crimes led to the discovery of incriminating evidence when he was arrested for taking underskirt videos of women at a local supermarket.

A subsequent search of his computer revealed disturbing footage of her being raped while she was in a comatose state.

That was when she set out to do something that set her apart from millions of other sexual assault victims across the world.

Pelicot decided to stand up against her abusers in court, opting for a public trial and waiving her right of anonymity, demanding her abuser be ashamed.

“It's not us who should feel shame, but them (the perpetrators),” she later explained in interviews.