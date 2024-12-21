Turkish Parliament Speaker Numan Kurtulmus reiterated Ankara’s commitment to ensuring peace in Syria during his official visit to North Macedonia.

In a joint press conference with his North Macedonian counterpart Afrim Gashi, Kurtulmus expressed Türkiye's dedication to fostering a democratic process in Syria, one that represents all ethnic, political, religious, and sectarian groups on Saturday.

He emphasised Ankara’s readiness to fulfill any responsibility required to bring peace to the war-torn nation.

"Türkiye will fulfill all its responsibilities to ensure the establishment of a democratic process in Syria, where all ethnic, political, religious, and sectarian differences are represented, and thus establish peace,” Kurtulmus said at a joint press conference following his meeting with Gashi.

The Turkish official also underscored the strong, unwavering ties between Türkiye and North Macedonia, which have flourished since the latter’s independence.

He noted that cooperation between the two countries continues to grow, particularly in trade, defence, and tourism.

Kurtulmus also expressed hopes for closer cooperation between the two nations' parliaments and reiterated Türkiye's longstanding commitment to peace and stability in the Balkans.

On the topic of the ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine which began in February 2022, Kurtulmus reiterated Türkiye's stance for a peaceful resolution.

He also addres sed the ongoing humanitarian crisis in Gaza, condemning Israel’s actions in the region.