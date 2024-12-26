WORLD
US universities urge int'l students to return before Trump inauguration
Many major US universities cite concerns Trump might reinstate a travel ban on certain countries after his inauguration.
Despite his vows of mass deportations, Trump said before that he wants to give automatic green cards to foreign students who graduate from US colleges. / Photo: AP Archive
December 26, 2024

Many universities in the US have been advising their international students to return early amid concerns that President-elect Donald Trump may reinstate a travel ban on certain countries following his inauguration, according to a report.

CNN said on Thursday many major universities, including New York University (NYU), which hosts the largest number of foreign students, as well as Cornell University and the University of Southern California, have warned students about concerns regarding the coming Trump administration.

Universities are urging international students, who are currently on winter break, to return to the US before the inauguration on January 20, citing concerns that Trump may impose travel and visa restrictions during the transition period, it added.

International students typically hold nonimmigrant visas that permit them to study in the US, but the visas do not offer a legal means to remain in the country permanently.

Cornell University's Office of Global Learning advised students travelling abroad to return before the start of the spring semester on January 21 or to "consult with an advisor regarding your travel plans and be ready for potential delays," according to the report.

The university warned students late last month that "a travel ban is likely to go into effect soon after inauguration."

"The ban is likely to include citizens of the countries targeted in the first Trump administration: Kyrgyzstan, Nigeria, Myanmar, Sudan, Tanzania, Iran, Libya, North Korea, Syria, Venezuela, Yemen, and Somalia. New countries could be added to this list, particularly China and India," it added.

Entry restrictions

During his first presidency, Trump restricted entry from seven countries with majority-Muslim populations, which resulted in thousands of students being stranded abroad.

Throughout his election campaign, Trump stated his intention to address irregular immigration by closing borders and reinforcing the travel ban, which Biden revoked after he took office in 2021.

According to Open Doors, a data project partially funded by the State Department, over 1.1 million students from abroad enrolled in US colleges and universities for the 2023-24 academic year.

Indian students lead the numbers, followed by China and South Korea, with Indian and Chinese students accounting for more than half of all international students in the US.

Despite his vows of mass deportations, Trump said before that he wants to give automatic green cards to foreign students who graduate from US colleges.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
