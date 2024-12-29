WORLD
5 MIN READ
Azerbaijan leader says plane shot from Russia, seeks compensation
Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev says that a passenger plane that crashed last week, killing 38 people, had been damaged by shooting from the ground in Russia, and he added some in Russia lied about the cause of the disaster.
Azerbaijan leader says plane shot from Russia, seeks compensation
Pilots carry a coffin during the funeral of Captain Igor Kshnyakin, co-pilot Alexander Kalyaninov and flight attendant Hokuma Aliyeva, crew members of Azerbaijan Airlines Flight J2-8243 that crashed near Kazakh city of Aktau, in Baku, December 29, 2024.  / Photo: Reuters
December 29, 2024

Azerbaijan demanded that Russia admit guilt for downing its passenger plane, punish those responsible, and pay compensation.

Speaking to reporters in Baku on Sunday, President Ilham Aliyev confirmed that the Azerbaijan Airlines plane, which crashed near the Kazakh city of Aktau, was heavily damaged by ground fire and nearly lost control due to radio-electronic warfare.

"The facts are that the Azerbaijani civil plane was damaged from the outside on Russian territory, near Grozny, and nearly lost control. We also know that our plane has been rendered uncontrollable due to radio-electronic warfare," he stated.

The AZAL flight, en route from Baku to Grozny in Russia's Chechen Republic, crashed 3 kilometers (1.8 miles) from Aktau on the Caspian Sea coast on Wednesday.

Kazakh authorities reported that 38 people were killed in the crash of the Embraer 190 aircraft, which had 67 people on board, while 29 survived. Investigations into the incident are ongoing in both Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan.

Apology

President Vladimir Putin on Saturday apologised to Aliyev for the "tragic incident" in Russian airspace involving the plane after Russian air defences engaged Ukrainian attack drones.

A Kremlin statement did not say Russia had shot down the plane, only noting a criminal case had been opened.

"Our plane was shot down by accident," Aliyev told state television on Sunday, adding that the plane had come under some sort of electronic jamming and had then been shot at while it was approaching the southern Russian city of Grozny.

"Unfortunately, in the first three days we heard only absurd versions from Russia," Aliyev said, citing statements in Russia that attributed the crash to birds or the explosion of some sort of gas cylinder.

"We witnessed clear attempts to cover up the matter," said the Azerbaijani leader, who has close ties to Russia and was educated at one of Moscow's top universities.

Putin and Aliyev held another telephone call on Sunday, the Kremlin said. It gave no details but on Saturday it said that both civilian and military specialists were being questioned about what had taken place.

Recommended

Burials

Aliyev's remarks came as Azerbaijan paid tribute to the pilots and passengers of the plane.

Captain Igor Kshnyakin and co-pilot Alexander Kalyaninov, both ethnic Russians with Azerbaijan citizenship, and Hokuma Aliyeva, a flight attendant, were given full honours at a ceremony at the Alley of Honour in central Baku attended by Aliyev and his wife, Mehriban.

The pilots have been lauded in Azerbaijan for landing in a way which allowed 29 people to survive but led to their own deaths.

"The pilots were experienced and knew they would not survive this crash landing," Aliyev said, praising them for sacrificing themselves by putting the nose down first in an attempt to save some of the passengers.

"In order to save the passengers, they acted with great heroism and as a result of this there were survivors," he said.

Th e Embraer passenger jet had flown from Azerbaijan's capital Baku to Grozny, in Russia's southern Chechnya region, before veering off hundreds of miles across the Caspian Sea.

Azerbaijan's presidential office said the pilots had battled to control the plane - desperately trying to find a landing spot.

With holes in the fuselage, some crew injured, passengers praying for their lives in a de-pressurised cabin and the plane spiralling out of control, the pilots flew across the Caspian Sea towards their death in a crash landing.

The Alley of Honour is Azerbaijan's most sacred modern burial ground - where prominent politicians, poets and scientists are laid to rest, including Heydar Aliyev, father of the current president.

Captain Kshnyakin's daughter, Anastasia Kshnyakina, said her father was a dedicated pilot who took his responsibilities to his passengers extremely seriously.

"My father always said: when I take off, I am responsible not only for my life, but also for the lives of all passengers and crew members," Kshnyakina said.

"With his last flight, he proved what a true hero should be."

RelatedPutin apologises to Aliyev over Azerbaijan Airlines plane crash tragedy
SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Iran executes man convicted of spying for Israel's Mossad
EU, Trump discuss joining hands to go after Russian energy with sanctions
Colombia cuts US arms deal after Trump blasts Petro over cocaine surge
US House panel releases former top attorney Barr’s testimony in Epstein probe
India joins Russia-Belarus military drills amid US trade tensions
Türkiye welcomes roadmap to resolve crisis in Syria's Sweida
Bolsonaro rushed to hospital for second time since his coup trial conviction
Victims of Israeli 'Tinder Swindler' fraudster welcome arrest in Georgia
AK Party slams Netanyahu over remarks on Turkish President Erdogan
Modi thanks Trump, vows to boost India-US ties amid trade talks
'A bloody stage of genocide': Türkiye’s communications head slams Israel’s Gaza City assault
Israel pumps millions into a disinformation campaign to deny Gaza starvation
Ireland's president urges UN ban on Israel, backers
Bulgaria arrests shipowner linked to deadly 2020 Beirut port blast
President Erdogan receives Türkiye's basketball, volleyball teams after silver medal triumphs
Israel arms and funds Druze militias in Syria's Sweida: report