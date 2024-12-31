For yet another year, the world watched on as existing power dynamics tore at the seams of the failing global order. But from its corner of the map, Türkiye quietly changed the game.

From Damascus to Mogadishu, Ankara’s influence shaped some of the year’s most pivotal geopolitical moments, leveraging a mix of strategic diplomacy and steadfast humanitarian assistance.

One of the year’s defining moments came on December 8, when Bashar al Assad fled Syria after opposition forces executed a rapid takeover of key cities from Aleppo to Damascus.

“While Türkiye was not directly involved in the military developments, the outcome was, in large part, a result of Türkiye’s policies” that reshaped not only the Middle East but also the country's role in the wider region, Ankara-based foreign policy and security expert Omer Ozkizilcik tells TRT World.

In 2020, Türkiye launched Operation Spring Shield in Syria’s Idlib region, which helped prevent the fall of the Syrian opposition and gave them the space to regroup, retrain, and ultimately gain the upper hand against Assad’s forces.

“The opportunity that was presented by the war in Ukraine and the Israeli escalation with Iran could only be seized by the Syrian rebels thanks to the Turkish protection of Idlib and northern Syria,” Ozkizilcik explains.

“After the Syrian people, the biggest winner here is Türkiye.”

Türkiye’s diplomatic outreach in 2024 stretched far beyond its immediate borders. From mediating in Africa to challenging global power structures, Türkiye has positioned itself as a key player in the international arena.

Power beyond borders

Türkiye has long opposed the Assad regime due to its brutal crackdown on dissent and its alliance with the PKK/YPG, the terrorist group behind the killing of tens of thousands of civilians.

Still, Ankara repeatedly called on Assad to reach a political compromise with the opposition to resolve the 13-year civil war. But Assad refused to come to the negotiating table, hoping that his allies — Russia and Iran — would come to his rescue like before.

“Moscow and Tehran’s initial harsh response was a bluff that revealed the limits of their power and influence,” says Ozkizilcik, explaining that while Iran emerged as the biggest “loser” alongside Assad, Russia’s influence in Syria also waned significantly despite its foothold in Hmeimim and Tartus military bases.

But Ankara threaded a delicate balancing act with its Astana partners. Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan's discussions with Russian and Iranian counterparts at the 2024 Doha Forum on December 7 helped facilitate the transition in Syria, paving the way for Assad’s departure while maintaining diplomatic ties and goodwill.

According to Ozkizilcik, Türkiye now stands to play a pivotal role in Syria's future, shaping the country’s reconstruction efforts and influencing broader geopolitical dynamics.

Assad’s fall was a strategic win that aligns with several of Ankara’s key goals, including the secure return of refugees and stability in the region, he adds.

But the impact of what has happened in Syria goes beyond the region.

Professor Ozden Zeynep Oktav from Istanbul Medeniyet University suggests that Russia and Iran's withdrawal from the region has also initiated a new period of cooperation between Türkiye and the United States — a development that will continue to unfold in 2025.

A fallout of Israeli aggression

Oktav says Israel’s escalating attacks on Gaza and beyond formed the impetus behind Türkiye’s “highly proactive” foreign policy in 2024 as Ankara acted to establish its leading presence in the region.

Türkiye has been one of the most vocal critics of Israeli atrocities. The government of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan continuously pushed for a ceasefire and unhindered humanitarian access to the Palestinians on multiple international forums.

Unlike other countries, Türkiye's efforts go beyond rhetoric — the country has been providing substantial humanitarian aid to Gaza, and in May 2024, it imposed a complete trade embargo on Israel.

In August, Ankara joined the International Court of Justice (ICJ) case holding Israel accountable for genocide in Gaza and hosted Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas in Parliament.

“Türkiye’s approach has always been different,” Oktav notes. “While other nations have prioritised their economic interests and adopted a pragmatic stance, Türkiye has consistently placed humanity and morality at the centre of its foreign policy.”

Ankara’s foreign policy has garnered so much trust that during a December visit, Lebanon's Prime Minister Najib Mikati, at a joint news conference with Erdogan, expressed that Lebanon’s “trust in Allah, and in our friends, especially Türkiye, has been our strength.”

At the same time, Türkiye's foreign policy prioritises stability, firmly anchored in preserving determined borders.

This approach is notably visible in its backing of the Palestinian state based on the 1967 borders and calls for preserving the territorial integrity of a unified Syria against threats from Israel and PKK/YPG terrorists.

Challenging a failing world order

With Gaza as an impetus, Türkiye took its critique of the global system to new heights in 2024.

As the international community remained paralysed against the ongoing Israeli atrocities, Türkiye amplified its voice, demanding a more democratic and inclusive United Nations that could better address the world’s most urgent crises.

Türkiye’s call for reform within the UN Security Council, particularly regarding its failure to act on issues like the wars in Gaza and Ukraine, was a key pillar of Ankara's broader vision for a multipolar world order — one where power is shared more equitably among nations.

Simultaneously, Türkiye deepened its engagement with rising global players, most notably through its growing ties with BRICS.