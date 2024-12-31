WORLD
Houthis vow to defend as US launches multiple strikes on Yemen
Houthis have been attacking commercial shipping in the Red Sea for more than a year to try to enforce a naval blockade on Israel.
US Navy and US Air Force aircraft destroyed a Houthi coastal radar site.  / Photo: AP Archive
December 31, 2024

Yemen's Houthi spokesperson Mohammed Abdulsalam said that the country would continue to defend itself after several US strikes targeted facilities in the capital Sanaa.

The US military said on Tuesday that it carried out strikes against Houthi targets in Sanaa and coastal locations in Yemen on Monday and Tuesday.

"On Dec. 30 and 31, US Navy ships and aircraft targeted a Houthi command and control facility and advanced conventional weapon (ACW) production and storage facilities that included missiles and uncrewed aerial vehicles (UAV)," the US military's Central Command said in a post on X.

Houthis have been attacking commercial shipping in the Red Sea for more than a year to try to enforce a naval blockade on Israel, saying they are acting in solidarity with Palestinians in Israel's year-long war in Gaza.

CENTCOM said in a statement that the targetted facilities were used by Houthi for operations, such as attacks against US Navy warships and merchant vessels in the southern Red Sea and Gulf of Aden.

In addition, US Navy and US Air Force aircraft destroyed a Houthi coastal radar site and seven cruise missiles and one-way attack UAVs over the Red Sea, CENTCOM said.

There were no injuries or damage to US personnel or equipment in either incident.

CENTCOM said the strikes are an effort to degrade Houthi's efforts to "threaten regional partners and military and merchant vessels" in the region.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
