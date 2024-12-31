As 2024 draws to a close, marked by bloody wars from Palestine to Lebanon, Ukraine to Sudan, Gaza remains a focal point of destruction.

The latest attack by what Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu calls “the most moral army in the world” targeted Kamal Adwan Hospital, the last operational hospital in northern Gaza.

“Initial reports indicate that some key departments were severely burnt and destroyed during the raid,” the World Health Organization (WHO) stated on X. Key facilities, including the laboratory, surgical units, and medical stores, were rendered inoperable.

The hospital’s director, Hussam Abu Safiya—who recently lost his son to Israeli forces—was detained during the raid. Despite calls from WHO and human rights groups for his immediate release, the Israeli government has not commented on his condition.

“Kamal Adwan was the last hospital serving northern Gaza. It used to provide services to citizens. Its destruction means there are now no functioning hospitals in the area,” said Sami Barhoum, a Gaza-based Palestinian journalist.

WHO spokeswoman Margaret Harris described the attack as part of “the systematic dismantling of the health system in northern Gaza,” which has been under siege for more than a year. The assault endangers tens of thousands of Palestinians, Harris warned.

From Kamal Adwan to Al-Ouda and the Indonesian hospitals, all major health facilities in northern Gaza have been “completely destroyed by Israel,” Barhoum told TRT World.

“The goal is to ensure no health facilities remain to help people survive,” he said, describing what he believes is an effort to force Palestinians to leave Gaza.

‘Leave or Die’

Despite its crucial role in serving the besieged and decimated region, the Kamal Adwan hospital faced destruction.

The predawn rumble of Israeli tanks outside the hospital signalled yet another raid in Gaza’s relentless siege. Loudspeakers ordered the evacuation of patients, medical staff, and displaced families sheltering there, marking the end of northern Gaza’s last operational health facility.

Witnesses reported Israeli forces demanding the hospital director exit the building under duress, following which male patients and staff were ordered to strip in freezing conditions. They were marched to an Israeli checkpoint, photographed, and assigned numbers scratched onto their skin for identification. Some of them, as a routine practice by the Israeli army, were detained for interrogation.