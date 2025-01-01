The Israeli army and illegal settlers launched 2,977 attacks against Palestinian Bedouin communities in the occupied West Bank in 2024, a local rights group has said.

In a statement on Wednesday., the al-Baidar Organisation for the Defence of Bedouin said that 67 Bedouin communities comprising 340 families were displaced by the Israeli authorities in 2024.

The Israeli violations “were meant to forcibly expel the Palestinians from their areas, in a mass displacement process aimed at creating a population vacuum for the benefit of settlement,” it added.

The rights group termed attacks on the Bedouin communities as a "real holocaust," saying that the assaults varied between violence and persecution.

“These violations reflect an organized policy aimed at emptying the Palestinian lands of their indigenous inhabitants and replacing them with Israeli settlers," the statement added.