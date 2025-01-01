WORLD
A graveyard: Israel kills nearly 1,100 Palestinian babies in Gaza
At least 1,091 babies have been killed by Israeli onslaught, including 238 newborns, according to officials.
January 1, 2025

Nearly 1,100 Palestinian babies have been killed in Israeli attacks since October 2023, local authorities have said.

The government media office in Gaza said on Wednesday that at least 1,091 babies lost their lives in the course of the Israeli onslaught, including 238 newborns.

Israel has launched a genocidal war on Gaza since October 7, 2023, despite a UN Security Council resolution demanding an immediate ceasefire.

More than 45,550 people have since been killed, mostly women and children, and over 108,300 others injured, according to local health authorities.

Blockade

Tel Aviv has also imposed a stifling blockade on the Palestinian enclave, leaving the territory’s entire population on the verge of famine.

Local health authorities said on Monday that at least seven people, including six babies, froze to death due to the winter cold amid the Israeli blockade in the enclave.

In November, the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his former Defence Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its war on the enclave.

