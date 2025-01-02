WORLD
Bangladesh denies bail to Hindu monk facing sedition charges
Security heightened in Chittagong as court rejects bail for Hindu monk Chinmoy Krishna Das, accused of sedition amid religious tensions in Bangladesh.
Chinmoy Krishna Das was arrested in November for allegedly disrespecting the Bangladeshi flag during a rally and faces charges of sedition.  / Photo: Reuters
January 2, 2025

A Bangladeshi court again denied bail to an Hindu monk, whose followers were accused of killing a public prosecutor amidst the religious strife in the mainly Muslim nation.

Security forces ringed the court in the southern port city of Chittagong, wary after violence erupted following a previous bail hearing.

Das rejects the sedition charges, his lawyer Apurba Kumar Bhattacharjee said Thursday.

But public prosecutor Raihanul Wajed Chowdhury said they had opposed bail because there was "much more to investigate".

The prosecution and defence both said the court had denied the bail application.

The family of the lawyer murdered in November, Saiful Islam Alif, has filed two separate cases against those they say are linked to his death.

Accused of vandalism

That includes 58 Hindu lawyers accused of vandalism and carrying explosives.

Religious relations have been turbulent in Bangladesh since a student-led revolution toppled prime minister Sheikh Hasina last year.

New Delhi's Hindu-nationalist government were key supporters of Hasina, and the 77-year-old has been in exile in India since she fled protesters as they stormed the prime minister's palace on August 5.

Bangladesh in December requested India send Hasina back to face charges of "massacres, killings, and crimes against humanity". India confirmed it had received the request but declined to comment further.

RelatedThousands in Bangladesh call for prosecution of ousted PM Hasina
