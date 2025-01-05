Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has said that the country “literally defeated” the Daesh terror group, which was “recently attempted to be relaunched as an apparatus for regional plans.”

Türkiye has achieved a “significant success in the strategy of decisively eliminating terrorism at its source,” Erdogan said on Sunday at the AK Party’s 8th Ordinary Provincial Congress in the Trabzon province.

He said Türkiye has removed the PKK terror group’s extension from the country’s border, referring to the YPG/PKK terror group, thanks to counterterrorism operations Ankara conducted.

"We will undoubtedly achieve our goal of a terror-free Türkiye, where conflict, violence, and instability are completely a thing of the past, through unity and solidarity,” he vowed.