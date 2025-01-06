More than 260 Rohingya refugees, including women and children, arrived in Indonesia's eastern most province of Aceh after floating at sea for days, an official said on Monday.

The mostly Muslim ethnic Rohingya are heavily persecuted in Myanmar and thousands risk their lives each year on long and dangerous sea journeys to reach Malaysia or Indonesia.

An East Aceh official, Iskandar -- who like many Indonesians goes by one name -- said this latest group of refugees arrived on a beach in the region's town of West Peureulak on Sunday night around 10:25 pm local time (1525 GMT Sunday).

"There are 264 of them -- 117 men and 147 women," Iskandar told AFP Monday, adding that in the group, around 30 were children.

He said they had initially been on two boats, one of which had sunk off the coast while the second managed to move closer to shore.

They could then walk to the shore when the tide was low, he said.