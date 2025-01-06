Alibaba’s recent decision to slash the cost of its Tongyi Qianwen chatbot—commonly known as Qwen and categorised as a large language model (LLM)—by a staggering 85 percent is more than just a pricing move.

For all practical purposes, it’s a smart gambit to dominate the next phase of the US-China tech rivalry.

While global attention has largely been on American giants like OpenAI, Alphabet’s Google, and Meta, China’s tech leaders—including Baidu, Tencent, and Huawei—have been steadily advancing their own AI technologies to challenge the long-standing dominance of US companies.

Alibaba’s price reduction for its LLM services comes as Chinese technology companies strive to make artificial intelligence more accessible to businesses and developers.

In a country with a population of over one billion, this step may add a new layer to China’s growing AI sector, where domestic firms are creating systems tailored to the world’s largest internet market.

Can China’s rapid progress with cheaper subscription options put overpriced American LLM companies behind?

Chinese Large Language Models (LLMs)

Large language models are a type of artificial intelligence trained on vast amounts of text data and have become the sophisticated tools used across various aspects of our daily life.

One of the most recognisable applications of LLMs in everyday life is ChatGPT, the world’s most used generative AI chatbot with 200 million users weekly.

But does being the most popular necessarily mean being the most capable?

One might think that the ban on ChatGPT and Gemini in China would put the world’s second-largest economy behind in the race, but it has actually achieved the opposite result with its new models.

Despite regulatory restrictions, including the bans, the Cyberspace Administration’s approval of over hundred domestic AI models by early 2024 highlights the country’s thriving AI market.

Chinese LLMs began making strides in the industry in 2023, starting with Baidu’s Ernie Bot. Initially met with heavy criticism, Baidu persisted in refining and advancing the bot.

Baidu’s Ernie Bot leads the pack with 300 million users – twice Germany's population – offering unparalleled performance in understanding Chinese idioms, dialects, and cultural nuances.

Its precision is exemplified by correcting ChatGPT’s error about the hometown of Liu Cixin, author of The Three-Body Problem, adapted into a popular Netflix series.

Baidu’s latest iteration, Ernie 4.0, is touted as rivalling GPT-4 and proves significant progress in understanding and reasoning.

“Baidu is an AI company with a strong internet foundation,” Beijing-based Baidu boss Li told TIME in August.

“So we have lots of users [and] scenarios … to improve our foundation model at a much faster pace.”