“I would love to host you. However, since Türkiye does not allow Sweden to join NATO, I have to decline. Sorry!”

This was the response Fatma Zehra Solmaz received from Per Carlbring, a professor at Stockholm University’s Psychology Department, when she asked to be admitted fro an internship in 2022.

Her case of discrimination became the talk of the town after TRT World first reported it.

Speaking at the time, Solmaz described the professor’s response as being “based on political considerations” and “discriminatory if not completely racist.”

She filed a complaint with the authorities on December 5, 2022, and her case was confirmed a year later.

Sweden’s Equality Ombudsman (DO) confirmed that Stockholm University was guilty of discrimination, highlighting broader institutional accountability following its investigations.

The ombudsman declared Solmaz’s rejection a breach of Sweden’s anti-discrimination laws, the Swedish state broadcaster Sveriges Radio (SR) says.

It also rejected claims by the Stockholm University that the response was merely a “careless remark.”

“Mixing a simple citizen and student – who wishes to pursue her studies in the best conditions possible – with the political stance of the government of the country she’s from, is an infamous way of thinking and judging one’s skills and character,” Solmaz had written in her complaint.

Related Swedish professor punishes Turkish student over Sweden’s NATO bid

Apologies and promises of reform

Fatma Zehra Solmaz was a third-year undergraduate studying at the Department of Psychology at Ibn Haldun University in Istanbul when she was accepted for a summer 2023 internship under a European scholarship programme.