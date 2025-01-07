The United States has determined that members of Sudan's Rapid Support Forces (RSF) and allied militias committed genocide in Sudan, and it imposed sanctions on the group's leader over a conflict that has killed tens of thousands of people and driven millions from their homes.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said in a statement on Tuesday that the RSF and aligned militias had continued to direct attacks against civilians, adding they had systematically murdered men and boys on an ethnic basis and had deliberately targeted women and girls from certain ethnic groups for rape and other forms of sexual violence.

The militias have also targeted fleeing civilians and murdered innocent people escaping conflict, Blinken said.

"The United States is committed to holding accountable those responsible for these atrocities," Blinken said.

Washington announced sanctions on the leader of the RSF, Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo, barring him and his family from travelling to the US and freezing any US assets he might hold. Financial institutions and others that engage in certain activities with him also risk being hit with sanctions themselves.

It had previously sanctioned other leaders, as well as army officials, but had not sanctioned Dagalo, known as Hemedti, as attempts to bring the two sides to talks continued. Such attempts have stalled in recent months.

"As the overall commander of the RSF, Hemedti bears command responsibility for the abhorrent and illegal actions of his forces," the Treasury said.

The US sanctions deal a massive blow to Dagalo's efforts to present himself as an acceptable alternative to Burhan as a de facto leader.

RSF rejects US' measures