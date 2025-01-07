President Emmanuel Macron is facing an angry backlash from France's remaining allies in West Africa and accusations at home of showing a neo-colonialist attitude after lamenting that African countries "forgot to say thank you" for France's decade-long military deployment to fight militant insurgency.

"I think that they forgot to say 'thank you'. It does not matter, it will come with time," Macron said in a speech to French ambassadors on Monday.

"We did the right thing," he said of the military deployment, adding that "none" of the states of the Sahel region would be "sovereign" today without that intervention.

"We left because there were coups d'etat, because we were there at the request of sovereign states that had asked France to come," Macron added. "France no longer had a place there because we are not the assistants of putschists."

France has been on the back foot in its former colonial territory of the Sahel region of francophone West Africa after military coups in Mali in 2021, Burkina Faso in 2022 and Niger in 2023 ousted elected governments and forced the withdrawal of French troops.

As Russia stepped up its influence in all three countries, Paris retained warmer relations with Senegal and Chad but now both of those countries have announced that French troops should leave.

France, under then president Francois Hollande, in 2013 began a military intervention in Mali and the Sahel region to fight insurgencies.

Fifty-eight French troops were killed in the intervention, which was first known as Serval and then Barkhane.

'Learn to respect Africans'

Chad's President Mahamat Idriss Deby Itno accused Macron of being "in the wrong era", saying he wanted "to express my outrage" on remarks "which border on contempt for Africa and Africans".