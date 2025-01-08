In an editorial on Wednesday, Israeli daily Haaretz accused the government of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu of seeking to turn the occupied West Bank into rubble, as it did in Gaza.

Tension has been running high across the West Bank due to Israel’s genocidal war on Gaza, which has killed almost 46,000 people, mostly women and children, since a Hamas attack on October 7, 2023.

At least 844 Palestinians have since been killed and more than 6,700 injured by Israeli army fire in the occupied territory, according to the Palestinian Health Ministry.

“While most Israelis view October 7 as the greatest disaster in the country's history, some on the right see in it an opportunity, and even the beginning of the redemption,” Haaretz commented.

On Monday, Netanyahu approved a series of military actions in the West Bank, shortly after a shooting attack that killed three illegal Israeli settlers in the occupied territory.

His Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich also called for destroying the Palestinian cities of Jenin and Nablus in the West Bank as happened in Jabalia in northern Gaza, which was reduced to rubble amid a deadly Israeli offensive in the area.

Illegal settlers also attacked several Palestinian towns in the West Bank in retaliation for Monday’s attack, torching cars and property in the occupied territory.