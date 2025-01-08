France has said the European Union will not let other nations attack its sovereign borders while Germany opined borders must not be moved by force.

This is in response to US President-elect Donald Trump's comments on taking over Greenland.

Trump declined on Monday to rule out military or economic action as part of his avowed desire to have the US take control of Greenland, as well as the Panama Canal.

"We need Greenland for national security purposes," he declared.

His comments coincided with a private visit by his son Donald Trump Jr. to the mineral and oil-rich autonomous Danish territory on Tuesday.

"As always, the honourable principle of the United Nations Charter and the Helsinki Accords applies, namely that borders must not be moved by force," said a German government spokesperson at a regular news conference on Wednesday.

French Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot also said on Wednesday he did not believe the US would invade the vast Arctic island that has been part of Denmark for over 600 years.

"There is no question that the European Union would let other nations of the world attack its sovereign borders, whoever they are," he told France Inter radio. "We are a strong continent."

'Sovereign borders'