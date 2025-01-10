Friday, January 10, 2025

1751 GMT — Israel struck south Lebanon, killing five people according to the Lebanese Health Ministry, with the Israeli military claiming it targeted a Hezbollah weapons truck.

The Lebanese state-run National News Agency said "an Israeli drone targeted a car in Tayr Dibba", a village near the coastal city of Tyre some 20 kilometres (12 miles) from the Israeli border.

A Lebanese security source, speaking on condition of anonymity, told AFP that a rocket launcher was hit and several munitions had exploded.

The strike came with little more than a fortnight left to complete the implementation of the November ceasefire, which both sides have accused each other of violating.

1809 GMT — Anadolu freelance cameraman Saed Abu Nabhan killed by Israeli army

Saed Abu Nabhan, a freelance Anadolu cameraman in Gaza, was killed by a long-range rifle attack by the Israeli army. Abu Nabhan, 25, had a wife and one child.

Separately, at least one person was reported dead, with the deceased and injured taken to al-Ahli Baptist Hospital, following an Israeli air strike on a house in Gaza's Shuja’iyya neighbourhood.

The death of Abu Nabhan brought the total number of Palestinian journalists killed in Israeli attacks on Gaza since Oct. 7, 2023 to 203.

1749 GMT — Former ICC president slams Poland for shielding Netanyahu from arrest

The former Polish president of the International Criminal Court (ICC) slammed Warsaw's decision to protect Israeli Premier Benjamin Netanyahu from the court’s arrest warrant should he decide to attend a commemoration of the liberation of Auschwitz.

Speaking to Polish news outlet Onet, Piotr Hofmanski said: "I don't know much about politics, but from a legal point of view, the matter is crystal clear. There’s an arrest warrant for the prime minister of Israel on suspicion of committing war crimes, and states are obliged to execute it."

"The Polish government’s decision is a purely political decision, the government is clearly ignoring its legal obligations," he added.

“There is a legal and international obligation to fully cooperate with the ICC, and a state that does not fulfill this obligation puts itself in a very uncomfortable situation, and its international position becomes drastically limited,” he argued.

"These calls into question the very purpose of the ICC's existence if states refuse to comply with its obligations," he said.

1454 GMT — UN experts urge US Senate to reject bill sanctioning ICC

UN experts urged the US Senate to oppose a bill seeking to impose sanctions and cut funding to the International Criminal Court (ICC) after the tribunal issued arrest warrants for Israeli leaders accused of war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza, including Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

"It is shocking to see a country that considers itself a champion of the rule of law trying to stymie the actions of an independent and impartial tribunal set up by the international community, to thwart accountability," the experts said in a statement.

Stressing that threats to the ICC promote a "culture of impunity," they called the bill "a mockery of the decades-long quest to place law above force and atrocity."

The ICC is the legacy of the Nuremberg trials of Nazis, they said, along with the commitment to never allow heinous crimes, such as those committed during World War II, to go unpunished.

The bill, called the Illegitimate Court Counteraction Act, threatens to sanction any individual working to investigate, arrest, detain, or prosecute American citizens or an official from an allied US country, including Israel.

It would also rescind any funds the US has designated for the ICC and prohibit any future money for the court.

1142 GMT — Lebanon wants withdrawal of Israeli weapons from country's south

Lebanese Prime Minister Najib Mikati emphasised the need to remove weapons from southern Lebanon, saying the country is embarking on a new phase that should be marked by the return of stability.

During a press conference following his meeting with newly-elected President Joseph Aoun at the presidential palace in Beirut, Mikati revealed that President Aoun had asked him to continue overseeing government affairs until a new administration was formed.

"We discussed the challenges ahead and the presidential speech, which sets the direction for any new government," Mikati said.

He further explained that the situation in the south was a critical topic during their discussion and that "Israel must swiftly and fully withdraw from southern Lebanon to restore stability."

"We are now at a point where we must see the removal of weapons from the south of the Litani River and the establishment of peace across the whole of Lebanon," he affirmed.

1118 GMT — Director of Gaza's al-Awda Hospital warns of dire conditions

The director of al-Awda Hospital in northern Gaza has raised alarms over the life-threatening conditions faced by patients and medical staff due to targeted attacks by the Israeli army.

Speaking to Anadolu, Mohamed Saleha revealed that Israeli forces had directly fired bullets and bombs at the hospital and its surroundings causing severe damage, including the burning of nearby homes.

Saleha emphasised that the facility, located in Tel al-Zaatar near the Jabalia refugee camp, is now the only operational hospital in northern Gaza following the closure of the Kamal Adwan and Indonesian hospitals due to Israeli bombardment.

"We rely on a small generator to run medical equipment for a few hours daily, limiting surgical procedures to life-saving cases," he said.

Saleha appealed for urgent medical support, including specialized doctors in orthopaedics and vascular surgery, while criticising the failure of international efforts, including those by the World Health Organization (WHO), to deliver medical supplies due to Israeli restrictions.

1019 GMT — Israeli soldier accused of war crimes faces legal complaint in Sweden

A legal case against Boaz Ben David, an Israeli soldier accused of war crimes during the Gaza war, has been submitted to a Swedish court, the Hind Rajab Foundation has announced.

"The complaint, filed with Swedish authorities, accuses Ben David of committing war crimes, crimes against humanity, and possible acts of genocide during the recent military operations in Gaza," the foundation said in a statement.

"This move follows growing international calls to hold perpetrators of grave crimes accountable, ensuring justice for victims of the ongoing genocide in Gaza," it added.

According to the foundation, Ben David, a staff sergeant and sniper with the Latak Platoon of the Spearhead Company, is currently visiting Sweden as a tourist but may leave the country soon.