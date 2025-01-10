WORLD
2 MIN READ
12 coal miners trapped after mine collapses in southwest Pakistan
Safety standards are sometimes ignored in the coal mining industry in Pakistan, leading to accidents and explosions that have killed numerous mine workers in recent years.
12 coal miners trapped after mine collapses in southwest Pakistan
Coal mine accidents happen due to lack of safety standards / Photo: AFP
January 10, 2025

A methane gas explosion caused a mine to collapse in a remote area in southwest Pakistan, trapping at least 12 miners, officials said Friday as authorities launched an operation to rescue the miners.

Abdul Ghani, a mines inspector, said the explosion occurred Thursday night in Singidi, a town in Balochistan province. He said rescuers have been carefully removing debris from the mine for hours as part of a rescue effort. None of the miners had been rescued yet, he added.

Recommended

Shahid Rind, a spokesman for the Balochistan government, said all available resources are being used to save the lives of the coal miners. In a statement, he said an investigation has also been ordered to determine the cause of the collapse of the mine.

On Thursday, Pakistani security forces rescued at least eight of 16 mine workers who had been kidnapped by local armed groups.

SOURCE:AP
Explore
EU, Trump discuss joining hands to go after Russian energy with sanctions
Colombia cuts US arms deal after Trump blasts Petro over cocaine surge
US House panel releases former top attorney Barr’s testimony in Epstein probe
India joins Russia-Belarus military drills amid US trade tensions
Türkiye welcomes roadmap to resolve crisis in Syria's Sweida
Bolsonaro rushed to hospital for second time since his coup trial conviction
Victims of Israeli 'Tinder Swindler' fraudster welcome arrest in Georgia
AK Party slams Netanyahu over remarks on Turkish President Erdogan
Modi thanks Trump, vows to boost India-US ties amid trade talks
'A bloody stage of genocide': Türkiye’s communications head slams Israel’s Gaza City assault
Israel pumps millions into a disinformation campaign to deny Gaza starvation
Ireland's president urges UN ban on Israel, backers
Bulgaria arrests shipowner linked to deadly 2020 Beirut port blast
President Erdogan receives Türkiye's basketball, volleyball teams after silver medal triumphs
Israel arms and funds Druze militias in Syria's Sweida: report
Zelenskyy is going to have to make a deal with Russia: Trump