Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban, known for his controversial political stances in Europe, has been spotted holidaying in Kerala, a picturesque state in southern India.

The visit, initially shrouded in secrecy, has sparked international interest, with speculations surrounding his health, the potential costs of the trip, and the presence of a mysterious Ayurvedic healer in his entourage.

Indians have taken to social media platforms, including Twitter to share his pictures.

Orban and his entourage arrived in Kochi city of Kerala on January 3 for a private family getaway, according to reports, with plans to return to Hungary on January 16.

Accompanied by his wife Aniko Levai, two daughters, and a five-member entourage, Orban has been spotted touring Kochi in a convoy of auto rickshaws, or tuk tuks, visiting prominent sites such as the Mattancherry Palace and Santa Cruz Basilica.

In an interview with the Hungarian tabloid Blikk, Orban dismissed rumours that his India visit was for medical reasons.

“I am as healthy as a horse. Don’t get your hopes up,” he said, adding that he would be back on Hungary’s Kossuth Radio on January 17 for his usual morning interview.

Following in Vasco da Gama’s footsteps

Orban described his choice of destination as a homage to the past and an investment in the future.

Kerala, the coastal state where the famous Portuguese explorer Vasco da Gama died, holds historical and cultural significance for Orban.

“Vasco da Gama, whom I loved from my youth novels, died in Kochi—where I am right now. I ‘followed’ in his footsteps,” Orban told Blikk. He likened the explorer’s importance to Christopher Columbus's, underscoring his admiration for historical figures who bridged continents.

“That’s all about the past. The other reason we are here is the future. India’s economy is about to explode,” Orban remarked.

According to media reports, the Orban family’s itinerary includes visits to iconic sites such as Fort Kochi’s Saint Francis Church, where da Gama was initially buried, and scenic destinations like Munnar, Thekkady, Kumarakom, and Athirappilly waterfalls, often referred to as the “Niagara of India.”

Kerala is one of the most diverse states in India with the lowest population growth rate and the highest Human Development Index.

It boasts the highest literacy rate, life expectancy, and gender ratio (1,084 women per 1,000 men). Kerala is the least impoverished state, highly urbanised, and the first to achieve Sustainable Development Goals.

Luxury or culture?