WORLD
2 MIN READ
UN urges all parties in Myanmar to uphold humanitarian law after air strike
The United Nations reported that Myanmar's military air strike killed at least 40 people in Kyauk Ni Maw village of Rakhine state, destroying hundreds of homes, as the country's civil war continues to escalate.
Myanmar’s civil war intensifies as a junta air strike devastates Rakhine, killing more than 40. / Photo: AFP
January 11, 2025

The United Nations has urged all parties in Myanmar to adhere to their obligations under international humanitarian law following an air strike by the junta government that killed dozens in the western state of Rakhine this week.

The attack comes as the Southeast Asian nation’s civil war approaches its fourth year.

The air strike targeted Kyauk Ni Maw village in Yanbye township on Wednesday afternoon, destroying approximately 500 homes and claiming more than 40 lives, according to a statement from the UN and the civilian National Unity Government on Friday.

The Arakan Army, an ethnic armed group engaged in conflict with the Myanmar junta, also reported the incident, releasing the names of 26 Muslim villagers killed and 12 others injured.

Reuters has not independently verified the reports. The junta government has not responded to requests for comment on the attack.

Myanmar in turmoil

Myanmar has been in turmoil since the military overthrew the elected government of Nobel laureate Aung San Suu Kyi in 2021, igniting mass protests that evolved into a widespread armed rebellion on multiple fronts.

The Blood Money Campaign, a coalition of Myanmar activists working to cut off revenue to the junta, urged international governments to swiftly sanction entities supplying it with aviation fuel.

"Only when this support stops will the air strikes truly come to an end," said Mulan, spokesperson for Blood Money Campaign who goes by one name.

SOURCE:Reuters
