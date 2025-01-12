EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas has announced that easing sanctions on Syria is on their agenda.

“We will be looking at how to ease sanctions. But this must follow tangible progress in a political transition that reflects Syria in all its diversity,” Kallas said at a Syria meeting held in the Saudi capital Riyadh on Sunday.

Stressing that both hopes and challenges exist in Syria, Kallas said on X that she will discuss the ongoing transition process in Syria with the foreign ministers of Gulf, Middle Eastern, and European countries.

She expressed the EU’s readiness to help in the transition process. The EU is here to help in this transition, where we are needed and can be of most use,” she added.