Mozambique President-elect Daniel Chapo will be sworn into office on Wednesday after weeks of deadly political unrest but the main opposition leader has vowed to "paralyse" the country with fresh protests against the fiercely disputed election result.

Venancio Mondlane had already called for a national strike in the days leading up to the inauguration and threatened to curtail the new government with daily demonstrations on Tuesday.

Mondlane, 50, maintains the October 9 polls were rigged in favour of Chapo's Frelimo party, which has governed the gas-rich African country since independence from Portugal in 1975.

"This regime does not want peace," Mondlane said in an address on Facebook Tuesday, adding his communications team was met with bullets on the streets this week.

"We'll protest every single day. If it means paralysing the country for the entire term, we will paralyse it for the entire term."

Chapo, 48, called for stability on Monday, telling journalists at the national assembly "we can continue to work and together, united... to develop our country".

