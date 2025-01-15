China and Sri Lanka have agreed on more investment and economic cooperation, after China's President Xi Jinping met recently elected Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayake in Beijing.

The countries signed a total of 15 cooperation documents, including agreements to cooperate on economic and technological development and align China's 'Belt and Road Initiative' with Sri Lanka's 2030 digital economy blueprint on Wednesday.

Specifics of the deals were not disclosed at the signing ceremony.

Dissanayake's visit to his country's largest bilateral lender comes after having first travelled to regional rival India.