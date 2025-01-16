As President-elect Donald Trump gets ready for his second term at the White House, he is using every opportunity to signal what will be on top of his foreign policy agenda for the next four years: containing China to “make America great again”.

If his rhetoric is any guide to what might follow in the arena of foreign affairs, then it won’t be a far-fetched assessment to assume that we might be entering an era of Cold War 2.0. But should the US really be wary of China’s economic and diplomatic clout?

The answer to this differs among experts on international relations. Some feel that Trump is not driven by any ideological interests and is focused on the bottom line of the equation. China is not too eager to export its Communist ideology either and is more worried about reviving a stalled economy.

However, here’s the big catch. The Chinese government has been tactfully investing and encroaching into the space from where the US government has withdrawn in the past decade.

For anyone who follows regular news, the unmatched dominance of China across the African continent is a simple fact.

Building up Chinese power and influence in Africa took place in the absence of American interest and presence in the continent.

The other international power, Russia, had only military priorities and came to exercise hard power capabilities that have left bitterness in their wake among the people of a few African countries.

China, on the other hand, patiently and carefully built up its presence in several African countries, buying lithium mines and investing in highways. Beijing now dominates other outside powers not only in Africa’s economic sphere but in politics as well.

The dragon’s footprints

Then there’s Central Asia, the other region that no longer figures prominently on the radar of US policymakers and where Russia is viewed less favourably because of its strongarm tactics.

Here, too, China has found a way to make inroads. After the Soviet Union collapsed in 1989, the US was content with Russia withdrawing its military and state institutions from the region.

Washington did little in terms of articulating any long-term strategy to counter the decades-long Russian influence or finding ways to fill the emerging power vacuum.

But China acted. Knowing that Central Asia is at its doorstep, Beijing did not sit on the sidelines.

As China accumulated more and more wealth, thanks to its export-driven economic model, Central Asia, particularly Kazakhstan, was the first place where Beijing flexed its financial muscle and used diplomacy to make inroads.

Other nations, too, gradually came under the Chinese sphere of influence. Besides Kazakhstan, Turkmenistan, Tajikistan, Kyrgyzstan, and Uzbekistan owe loans to China at levels that are hard to believe.

China has even acquired a certain percentage of land in some of these countries, where Chinese nationals are engaged in farming and other economic activities.

In Afghanistan, China was quick to step in and sign up business deals with the Taliban administration. The US military’s chaotic withdrawal from Afghanistan in 2021 and the Taliban takeover of Kabul left the country in a diplomatic limbo.

Even Muslim countries were shy to recognise or ink agreements with the Taliban, which continues to face Western sanctions. The Chinese didn’t let those concerns come in the way.

A cursory comparison between China’s approach to Central Asia and how the US has dealt with its backyard of Latin America speaks volumes about the differences in the policymaking of the world’s two largest economies.

While US policy towards Latin America appears at times to be blatantly arrogant, with its hard power dealing upsetting relations with regional countries, China interacted with Central Asia as a fast-growing neighbour.

China’s overtures neither reeked of Russian imperialism nor were they confined to the quick-lived American aggression.

It knocked on the doors of these countries as a willing investor and, after a while, set itself as a respectful lender that provides funds without the political strings US-backed international financial institutions force on the non-Western countries.