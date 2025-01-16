Far-right Israeli Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich’s party has conditioned its staying in the government of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to resume the war on Gaza.

This came after mediators announced a Gaza ceasefire and prisoner exchange agreement to end over 15 months of deadly Israeli attacks on the Palestinian enclave.

“While we long for the return of all our hostages, the Religious Zionism Party strongly opposes this agreement,” the party said in a statement.

The far-right party emphasised Smotrich’s demand that Netanyahu guarantee a renewed offensive to eliminate Hamas and secure the return of Israelis held captive in Gaza.

It also called for a shift in the Israeli approach to “total victory,” making this a condition for the party’s continued support of the government.

The Israeli Security Cabinet was scheduled to convene on Thursday to ratify the Gaza deal, but Israeli media said that the meeting was postponed as Netanyahu was trying to convince Smotrich to stay in the government.

Itamar Ben-Gvir's party

Earlier this week, far-right National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir called on Smotrich to collaborate in opposing the Gaza deal.