Indian TV channels say police detain suspect in stabbing of Bollywood actor
The attack on Saif Ali Khan has shocked both the film industry and Mumbai residents, prompting calls for better security.
The previous day police said they had identified the perpetrator of the apparent robbery attempt and launched a search for him. / Photo: AP
January 17, 2025

Indian television channels said that police in the financial capital of Mumbai had detained, and were questioning, a suspect in a late-night stabbing attack on Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan, but police did not confirm any detention.

Khan, 54, was stabbed six times during a burglary attempt at his home in an upscale neighbourhood early on Thursday.

Doctors who operated on him for wounds to his spine, neck and hands have said he was out of danger.

The India Today channel, among others, showed police escorting a man wearing a white T-shirt into a police station and identified him as the suspect.

However, police officer Dikshit Gedam did not confirm the detention, saying instead there had been no major development.

"There's no update from yesterday regarding what we said," Gedam, the senior investigating officer, told Reuters.

The previous day police said they had identified the perpetrator of the apparent robbery attempt and launched a search for him.

Stable after surgery

Khan, 54, one of Bollywood's most bankable stars, who has appeared in many films and television series, had walked into the hospital in blood-soaked clothes, accompanied by his six-year-old son, Taimur.

"If the knife had penetrated any further, there would have been an injury to the spine," Niraj Uttamnani, one of the doctors who treated Khan, told reporters, adding that the actor had escaped by a distance of just 2 mm (0.08 inch).

"He is very fortunate."

Another doctor, Nitin Dange, added, "He is able to walk, and he is stable." The attack on Khan, who is the son of India's former cricket captain Mansur Ali Khan Pataudi and actress Sharmila Tagore, shocked the film industry and residents of the city, many of whom called for better policing and security.

In a statement on social media, Khan's wife, Kareena Kapoor Khan, asked the media to stop speculating about the case.

"It has been an incredibly challenging day ... and we are still trying to process the events," the 44-year-old actor said on her Instagram profile.

The couple have two boys, in addition to Khan's two children from a previous marriage.

