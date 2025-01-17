Pro-genocide Ugandan Judge Julia Sebutinde, currently serving as Vice-President of the International Court of Justice (ICJ), has stepped in as acting President following the resignation of Lebanese Judge Nawaf Salam. Salam’s departure comes after he was summoned by Lebanon's President Joseph Aoun to assume the role of Prime Minister.

An ICJ statement released earlier this week announcing Salam’s resignation did not mention Sebutinde explicitly, but as the Court’s current vice president, claims were circulating that she would now be fulfilling the responsibilities of the presidency.

In an exclusive statement to TRT World, the Court confirmed that Sebutinde will act as serving president, effective immediately. However, the Court has yet to decide whether a new President will be elected to serve the remainder of the term.

“Please note that, in accordance with Article 14 of the Rules of Court, if a vacancy in the presidency occurs before the date when the current term is due to expire, ‘the Court shall decide whether or not the vacancy shall be filled during the remainder of the term’,” the International Court of Justice stated.

For the time being, Sebutinde will act as interim President.

“At this stage, and subject to any decision that the Court will take in this regard, the functions of the presidency are exercised by the Vice-President in accordance with Article 13, paragraph 1, of the Rules of Court,” said the top Court.

A controversial legacy?

Judge Sebutinde’s tenure on the ICJ bench has been controversial at best, particularly due to her shielding stance on Israel despite its crimes against humanity.

In January 2024, the ICJ issued a landmark ruling, ordering Israel to take immediate measures to protect civilians in Gaza amid its genocidal war. While the Court stopped short of mandating a ceasefire, it imposed six provisional measures aimed at preventing genocide and ensuring accountability.

South Africa, the party requesting the intervention, argued that Israel’s campaign in Gaza amounted to genocide and urged the Court to demand a halt to the operation. Of the 17 judges on the panel, the ICJ overwhelmingly approved the six measures, with even an Israeli judge supporting two of them. Yet, Judge Julia Sebutinde of Uganda stood alone in opposing all six.

Among the measures Sebutinde opposed were provisions requiring Israel to ensure the delivery of basic services and essential humanitarian aid to Gaza’s civilians, and to prevent the destruction of evidence of war crimes while allowing access for fact-finding missions.

She then tried to redeem herself, arguing that the Israel-Palestine “dispute” was fundamentally “political, not legal,” claiming it was unsuitable for judicial resolution.

Sebutinde further claimed that South Africa had failed to demonstrate genocidal intent by Israel under the Genocide Convention.

Legal experts and human rights advocates criticised her reasoning, pointing to extensive evidence of mass civilian casualties and large-scale destruction in Gaza. Uganda’s ambassador to the UN, Adonia Ayebare, distanced the government from her ruling, clarifying in a public statement that Sebutinde’s stance did not reflect Uganda’s official position on Palestine.

“Uganda’s support for the plight of the Palestinian people has been expressed through our voting pattern at the UN,” Ayebare said.

More interestingly, at the time of her dissent, Sebutinde was an ICJ judge.