Washington, DC — With theIsraeli government finally greenlighting the ceasefire and prisoner swap deal, the stage is set for Tel Aviv to halt its war that has so far annihilated much of heavily urbanised Gaza and uprooted most of the tiny enclave's pre-war population of 2.4 million.

Yet, in the shadow of this deal, it is undeniable that the outgoing US President Joe Biden's inaction stands in stark contrast to the aggressive push by President-elect Donald Trump, whose influence, many experts say, was key to forcing the hands of Israeli leaders when diplomacy faltered.

"Biden's legacy will be genocide," Kathy Kelly, a Nobel Peace Prize nominee and co-coordinator of Voices for Creative Nonviolence, tells TRT World. "His actions — or lack thereof — have enabled this carnage."

Trump, to his credit, pushed for the ceasefire with an urgency that Biden seemed to lack.

"Frankly, it better be done before I take the oath of office," Trump declared, forcing Netanyahu into action.

This delicate ceasefire — brokered after intense negotiation — is far from the comprehensive peace that the people of Gaza desperately need.

While it may offer a temporary reprieve, the damage done to Gaza's population and its infrastructure is apocalyptic.

Related Israel to free 95 Palestinian prisoners on first day of Gaza truce

Fragile moment of relief

Even as the immediate ceasefire represents a fragile moment of relief, experts caution against any premature optimism. They say Israel has not shifted its long-term strategy and Gaza's suffering could likely continue.

"The United States (under Biden administration) provided Israel with bombs, missiles, and surveillance assistance that have been used to level entire communities in Gaza. Biden's actions made the killing spree possible," says Kelly.

Now, with the ink on the ceasefire agreement still fresh, the geopolitical implications are already taking shape.

Jennifer Loewenstein, noted Jewish peace activist and former associate director of Middle Eastern studies at the University of Wisconsin-Madison, sharply criticises Biden's failure to act.

"Unlike President Biden, President-elect Donald Trump put real pressure on Netanyahu to accept the ceasefire deal. Trump made it clear he wanted no wars raging in the background on the day of his inauguration, so he gave the Israeli prime minister no option but to accept it," Loewenstein tells TRTWorld.

"What this shows more than anything else is the level of Biden's complicity in Israel's genocide against Palestinians."