Sheriff's deputies on horseback have fanned out through charred brush, hunting for the remains of people who perished when huge wildfires raced through Los Angeles.

At least 27 people are known to have died in the two massive blazes, with dozens still missing.

Ten days after flames erupted, frustration was growing among the tens of thousands who remain in limbo, unable to return even to homes that were spared by the flames, because of unseen dangers like toxic pollution or the risk of landslides.

Nina Madok, who lost her home in the Palisades Fire, told the AFP news agency that an information meeting for evacuees had been "worthless."

"We need local leaders from the Palisades to answer our questions now."

An emotional Los Angeles Assistant Fire Chief Joe Everett told those present: "It's extremely, extremely hard for me to look you in the eye knowing that, quite honestly, I feel like I failed you in some respect."

Related Weakening winds helping Los Angeles firefighters as death toll rises

'Don't point your finger at California'

Officials said on Thursday it would be at least a week until anyone could go home.

Los Angeles City Mayor Karen Bass, under pressure over her handling of the disaster, announced the appointment of a chief recovery officer.

Steve Soboroff, a former police commissioner, said he was devising an action plan for the path forward.

"There is an A to Z for each one of us, and A is today," he told a press conference. "We're going to get there step by step."

But with dangerous rubble strewn over a large swath and the final death toll still unknown, the area remained in emergency mode.

Urban search teams using cadaver dogs continued their painstaking trawl through Altadena, where whole blocks of homes were incinerated.