WORLD
2 MIN READ
Hamas armed wing abides by Gaza truce deal, warns Israel on violations
Qassam Brigades urges mediators to compel Israel to commit to the ceasefire deal, adding that the group would abide by all phases of the agreement and the timetable of the prisoner swap accord.
Hamas armed wing abides by Gaza truce deal, warns Israel on violations
Aftermath of Israeli attacks in northern Gaza during ceasefire. / Photo: AA
January 19, 2025

Hamas' armed wing has said the group would abide by a ceasefire agreement that came into force in Gaza but that any possible Israeli violations would endanger the process and put the lives of hostages at risk.

In a video speech on Sunday, Qassam Brigades spokesman Abu Obaida urged mediators to compel Israel to commit to the ceasefire deal, adding that the group would abide by all phases of the agreement and the timetable of the prisoner swap accord.

"Everything is dependent on the commitment by the enemy.. Violations from the side of the occupation (Israel) would put the process at risk," said Abu Obaida.

Recommended

"We are keen to succeed in all stages of the agreement, its details and timings to preserve the blood of our people and achieve their goals, and we urge the mediators to compel the enemy to abide by it," he added.

Earlier, Hamas released three Israeli female hostages as part of the first phase of the ceasefire deal and Israel was expected in return to free 90 Palestinian prisoners on Sunday.

RelatedIsrael's Smotrich threatens to topple government if Gaza is not occupied
SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
EU, Trump discuss joining hands to go after Russian energy with sanctions
Colombia cuts US arms deal after Trump blasts Petro over cocaine surge
US House panel releases former top attorney Barr’s testimony in Epstein probe
India joins Russia-Belarus military drills amid US trade tensions
Türkiye welcomes roadmap to resolve crisis in Syria's Sweida
Bolsonaro rushed to hospital for second time since his coup trial conviction
Victims of Israeli 'Tinder Swindler' fraudster welcome arrest in Georgia
AK Party slams Netanyahu over remarks on Turkish President Erdogan
Modi thanks Trump, vows to boost India-US ties amid trade talks
'A bloody stage of genocide': Türkiye’s communications head slams Israel’s Gaza City assault
Israel pumps millions into a disinformation campaign to deny Gaza starvation
Ireland's president urges UN ban on Israel, backers
Bulgaria arrests shipowner linked to deadly 2020 Beirut port blast
President Erdogan receives Türkiye's basketball, volleyball teams after silver medal triumphs
Israel arms and funds Druze militias in Syria's Sweida: report
Zelenskyy is going to have to make a deal with Russia: Trump