South Korea's impeached President Yoon Suk Yeol has spent his first night incarcerated as a pre-trial inmate at the Seoul Detention Centre after a court issued a formal detention warrant to hold him for up to 20 days.

He became the first incumbent president to be arrested in South Korea last week and was detained for an initial 48 hours of questioning, over a probe into whether he committed insurrection with his bid to declare martial law on Dec. 3.

The following are some facts about the facility and what is expected to unfold for the former prosecutor-turned-president.

Related South Korean impeached President Yoon arrested over failed martial law bid

Mugshot, khaki suit

After becoming a pre-trial inmate, he had photographs taken for identification and underwent a "thorough physical inspection", a corrections service official said.

"It doesn't matter if you're the president, everyone gets a photograph taken 100 percent of the time when you're entering the facility," said the official, who declined to be identified because he was not authorised to speak to the media.

The physical inspection is not only to check on health but also on "whether you're hiding something," said the official.

Korea Correctional Service chief Shin Yong-hae told a parliament judiciary committee on Monday that Yoon had "cooperated" and the process went without any incident.

Inmates in detention before trial such as Yoon are given a two-piece khaki-coloured uniform, while convicted inmates wear blue-grey uniforms.

Yoon "spent the night well," Shin said.

Solitary Jail Cell

After he was processed, Yoon was moved to the general detention section where he was allocated a solitary cell measuring about 12 square metres (129 square feet), Shin said.

That is larger than the usual 3.4 square metre single cell.

The Seoul Detention Centre, despite its name, is in the city of Uiwang, 22 km (14 miles) south of Seoul, and previously held high-profile figures including former President Park Geun-hye and Samsung Electronics Chairman Jay Y. Lee.