Leaders from around the world have reacted to Donald Trump's return to the White House, offering congratulations and urging good relations with the mercurial leader.

Here are some of the first reactions after Trump took the oath of office for a second term on Monday:

Türkiye

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said: "Since Mr. Trump repeatedly said he would end the Russia-Ukraine war, we as Türkiye will do whatever is necessary in this regard. We need to resolve this issue as soon as possible. This issue will be on our agenda with our talks with Mr. Trump, and we will take our steps accordingly. I wish Mr. Trump's second term would bring good for all humanity."

Russia

Russian President Vladimir Putin congratulated US President Donald Trump and said he was open to dialogue with the new US administration on Ukraine and nuclear arms.

"We see the statements by the newly elected president of the United States and members of his team about the desire to restore direct contacts with Russia," said Putin.

"We also hear his statement about the need to do everything possible to prevent World War Three. We of course welcome this attitude and congratulate the elected president of the United States of America on taking office."

Ukraine

"President Trump is always decisive, and the peace through strength policy he announced provides an opportunity to strengthen American leadership and achieve a long-term and just peace, which is the top priority," said Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

NATO

NATO chief Mark Rutte has said Trump's return "will turbo-charge defence spending and production" at the alliance.

Israel

"I believe that working together again we will raise the US-Israel alliance to even greater heights," said Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, adding "the "best days of our alliance are yet to come".

EU

"The EU looks forward to working closely with you to tackle global challenges," EU chief Ursula von der Leyen wrote on X. "Together, our societies can achieve greater prosperity and strengthen their common security."

India

"I look forward to working closely together once again, to benefit both our countries, and to shape a better future for the world," said Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, congratulating his "dear friend" Trump.

Canada

"We are strongest when we work together, and I look forward to working with President Trump," Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said, adding - after Trump threatened to impose 25-percent tariffs on Canadian imports - that "Canada and the United States have the world's most successful economic partnership."

Germany

"The US is our closest ally and the aim of our policy is always a good transatlantic relationship," said German Chancellor Olaf Scholz.

Sweden

"Warm congratulations @realDonaldTrump on being sworn in as the 47th President of the United States. Sweden looks forward to continued close cooperation with the US" said Ulf Kristersson, Prime Minister of Sweden.

Finland