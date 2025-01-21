The US Senate has voted to confirm Marco Rubio as Secretary of State, making him the first official in Donald Trump's administration to be approved on his presidential inauguration day.

The vote on Monday, which came just hours after Trump's swearing-in ceremony, was unanimous at 99-0.

"Given the uncertainty around the globe right now, it is in America's interest not to skip a beat and to fill this role immediately," said Senator Jeanne Shaheen, the top Democrat on the Senate Foreign Relations Committee.

"While we may not always agree, I believe he has the skills, knowledge and qualifications to be secretary of state," she said on the Senate floor.

Rubio, who is the first Hispanic and first fluent Spanish speaker to assume the position of top US diplomat, is Trump's first cabinet nominee to be confirmed by the Republican-led Senate only hours after the inauguration.

Rubio, 53, first elected to the Senate in 2010, is known for his hardline stance on Iran, Cuba, Venezuela and China.