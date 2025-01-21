One of Donald Trump’s biggest moves on day one of the second term of his presidency was to pull the US out of the World Health Organization (WHO).

It was not Trump’s first effort.

The president had last taken steps to withdraw the US from the UN health bloc in 2020 in the last year of his first term, accusing the WHO of helping China to “mislead the world” about the origins of the coronavirus.

US law requires a one-year notice period to quit the body and the payment of outstanding fees. That’s why Trump’s withdrawal in 2020 never grew to full potential. Joe Biden nipped that in the bud on his first day in office on January 20, 2021.

This time, Trump will be able to see it through.

Once he obtains congressional approval and Washington meets its financial obligations to the WHO for the current fiscal year, Washington should be all set to pull out.

The impact on the WHO is set to be massive. After all, the US, which helped create the organisation, has financially supported and backed it since its inception in 1948.

In a statement on Tuesday, WHO regretted Trump’s move and hoped he would reconsider.

Over the last 75 years, the UN’s health agency has grown to a bloc that coordinates global response to various threats – from mpox to polio –, provides technical assistance to less-developed countries, and helps distribute vaccines, supplies and treatments.

How will the lack of US backing impact the health body?

Under the fresh executive order rescinding Biden’s annulment of Trump’s original directive, the future transfer of government funds and support or resources to be allocated to the WHO has been paused.

The US is the biggest donor to WHO, providing $1.284 billion to the health body between 2022–2023.