Thousands displaced as deadly cyclone hits Madagascar
Humanitarian aid organisations have said over 7,000 people have been affected and relief efforts are underway.
The IFRC added that local authorities and humanitarian organisations are working together to support displaced families. / Photo: AA Archive
January 21, 2025

Cyclone Dikeledi has wreaked havoc in Madagascar, making landfall in the north and impacting the southwest coasts, leaving three people dead and thousands displaced.

In a statement on Tuesday, the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC) said: "Cyclone Dikeledi made landfall in northern Madagascar and impacted the southwest coasts, affecting over 7,000 people and claiming 3 lives."

The IFRC added that local authorities and humanitarian organisations are working together to support displaced families. Relief efforts include delivering essential supplies, providing shelter, and offering medical assistance to those in need.

Earlier, the cyclone caused significant disruptions in Mozambique on Jan. 13, affecting 70,423 people (15,123 households), according to the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA).

Mozambique reported six deaths, bringing the total toll in the two countries to eight.

Increased rainfall

In Mayotte, a French territory, the storm triggered heavy rains and strong winds, resulting in flooding and landslides.

Meanwhile, Malawi’s Department of Climate Change and Meteorological Services has warned of increased rainfall linked to the cyclone, though authorities consider it unlikely that the storm will directly hit the country.

Cyclone Dikeledi’s devastation comes less than a month after Cyclone Chido caused significant damage in the region.

Cyclone Chido struck Mayotte on Dec. 14, 2024, leading to at least 35 deaths, around 2,500 injuries, and the displacement of up to 100,000 people, according to local authorities.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
