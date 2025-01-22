French luxury company LVMH and the country’s national mint are in hot water after the 2024 Olympic medals they designed and produced have already started disintegrating – some as soon as a few days after athletes bagged them.

So far, around 100 defective medals have already been handed back.

The tarnishing medals have prompted a range of jokes from athletes and netizens, with some calling them “crocodile skin” or jesting that the medals are from “Paris 1924”, the last time the Olympic games were held in the French capital before the 2024 summer games.

Yohann Ndoye-Brouard, a French swimmer who secured a bronze medal, joked that his medal was actually from the Paris 1924 games once the coating on his medal was gradually stripped away.

Manu Bhaker, an Indian bronze-winning shooter, reported that the top coating came off 2-3 days after winning the medal.

“I feel that the Olympic medals are something to be cherished for life because a very big memory is associated with that medal,” Bhaker said while speaking to Indian media.

American skateboarder Nyjah Huston, who won bronze in the street skateboarding competition, posted a picture of his medal ten days after winning it, complaining about its quality.

"These Olympic medals look great when they're brand new, but after letting it sit on my skin with some sweat for a little bit and then letting my friends wear it over the weekend, they're apparently not as high quality as you would think," he said.

"It's looking rough. Even the front. It's starting to chip off a little." He added, “It looks like it's been to war”.

The International Olympic Committee has pledged to replace the defective medals – most of which appear to be bronze – over the coming weeks.

Chaumet, a luxury jeweller and watchhouse owned by LVMH, designed and produced the much-sought-after Olympic medals.