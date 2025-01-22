‘Like it's been to war’: Rusting medals tarnish French Olympic glory
WORLD
5 MIN READ
‘Like it's been to war’: Rusting medals tarnish French Olympic gloryMore than 100 Paris 2024 medals have started rusting, taking the sheen off French luxury conglomerate LVMH’s image, as well as the national mint’s reputation.
French swimmer Yohann Ndoye-Brouard jested that the medals were from “Paris 1924” due to their poor quality. (USA Today/Rob Schumacher) / Photo: Reuters
January 22, 2025

French luxury company LVMH and the country’s national mint are in hot water after the 2024 Olympic medals they designed and produced have already started disintegrating – some as soon as a few days after athletes bagged them.

So far, around 100 defective medals have already been handed back.

The tarnishing medals have prompted a range of jokes from athletes and netizens, with some calling them “crocodile skin” or jesting that the medals are from “Paris 1924”, the last time the Olympic games were held in the French capital before the 2024 summer games.

Yohann Ndoye-Brouard, a French swimmer who secured a bronze medal, joked that his medal was actually from the Paris 1924 games once the coating on his medal was gradually stripped away.

Manu Bhaker, an Indian bronze-winning shooter, reported that the top coating came off 2-3 days after winning the medal.

“I feel that the Olympic medals are something to be cherished for life because a very big memory is associated with that medal,” Bhaker said while speaking to Indian media.

American skateboarder Nyjah Huston, who won bronze in the street skateboarding competition, posted a picture of his medal ten days after winning it, complaining about its quality.

"These Olympic medals look great when they're brand new, but after letting it sit on my skin with some sweat for a little bit and then letting my friends wear it over the weekend, they're apparently not as high quality as you would think," he said.

"It's looking rough. Even the front. It's starting to chip off a little." He added, “It looks like it's been to war”.

The International Olympic Committee has pledged to replace the defective medals – most of which appear to be bronze – over the coming weeks.

Chaumet, a luxury jeweller and watchhouse owned by LVMH, designed and produced the much-sought-after Olympic medals.

Recommended

Chaumet, who had never designed a sports medal before, reportedly ran into issues designing the bronze medal because it was the trickiest metal to work with out of gold and silver.

Chaumet and its corporate parent LVMH deny responsibility, saying they only designed the medals but didn’t produce them.

They are not wrong – the medals were produced by France’s national mint Monnaie de Paris, which has taken responsibility for the shoddy work, blaming the deficiencies on a defective varnish.

The medals "had to bear the brunt of the new products used" as new regulations banned a component of the varnish previously employed and "had to be replaced at short notice", according to French industry media La Lettre.

This involved removing chromium trioxide, a toxic chemical added to varnishes to prevent rusting. Its replacement varnish, reportedly a secret, to prevent oxidisation was defective.

The gold medals created for the Paris Games are 92.5 percent silver with six grams of gold and the silvers have the same silver composition but minus the gold. The bronze medals are composed of bronze, an alloy of copper, tin and zinc.

Despite this, LVMH and Chaumet’s publicity tells a different story.

LVMH has been seen heavily in the public eye in France in 2024, especially as a high-profile sponsor of the Paris 2024 Olympics. The company crafted custom display cases for 5,000 medals and the Olympic torch in an effort to showcase its artistry and precision.

Prior to the games, LVMH heavily marketed how Chaumet’s artisans composed the medals as part of a clandestine project over a year, embedding a piece of the iconic Eiffel Tower at the heart of each medal.

LVMH has recently increasingly used mass sports, like sponsoring the Paris 2024 games or buying football club Paris FC, to reach more customers while simultaneously providing products.

With LVMH offering no comment thus far and attempting to distance itself from the defective medals it once appeared to be so proud of, the medal fiasco threatens to tarnish its image.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
EU, Trump discuss joining hands to go after Russian energy with sanctions
Colombia cuts US arms deal after Trump blasts Petro over cocaine surge
US House panel releases former top attorney Barr’s testimony in Epstein probe
India joins Russia-Belarus military drills amid US trade tensions
Türkiye welcomes roadmap to resolve crisis in Syria's Sweida
Bolsonaro rushed to hospital for second time since his coup trial conviction
Victims of Israeli 'Tinder Swindler' fraudster welcome arrest in Georgia
AK Party slams Netanyahu over remarks on Turkish President Erdogan
Modi thanks Trump, vows to boost India-US ties amid trade talks
'A bloody stage of genocide': Türkiye’s communications head slams Israel’s Gaza City assault
Israel pumps millions into a disinformation campaign to deny Gaza starvation
Ireland's president urges UN ban on Israel, backers
Bulgaria arrests shipowner linked to deadly 2020 Beirut port blast
President Erdogan receives Türkiye's basketball, volleyball teams after silver medal triumphs
Israel arms and funds Druze militias in Syria's Sweida: report
Zelenskyy is going to have to make a deal with Russia: Trump