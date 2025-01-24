CULTURE
'Dune' composer Hans Zimmer to rework Saudi Arabia's national anthem
Saudi Arabia is pursuing an ambitious revamp as it tries to diversify its economy.
Composer Hans Zimmer attends the world premiere of the film "Dune: Part Two" at Leicester Square, in London, Britain, February 15, 2024. / Photo: Reuters
January 24, 2025

Saudi Arabia has asked Oscar-winning composer Hans Zimmer to work on a new version of its national anthem, a senior official said, as the kingdom steps up an image makeover.

Zimmer, whose film scores include 1994's "The Lion King", "Dune" and the "Dark Knight" trilogy, has agreed to the "broad outlines" of the project, General Entertainment Authority chairman Turki Alalshikh said.

"We discussed a lot about many future projects that I hope will see the light of day soon... including rearranging the Saudi national anthem with different instruments," Alalshikh, the ringmaster behind several Saudi initiatives, posted on X.

Germany's Zimmer also discussed a Saudi-inspired musical called "Arabia", a "very large concert" and the soundtrack for "The Battle of Yarmuk", a forthcoming Saudi film, Alalshikh said.

"We agreed on the broad outlines of all these projects and I hope we will reach a final agreement on them," he said.

The Saudi anthem "Aash Al-Malik" ("Long Live The King") was written in 1947 by Egyptian composer Abdul Rahman Al-Khateeb, at the request of founding monarch King Abdulaziz, according to nationalanthems.info.

The current version is in the "Arab fanfare" style common in the region in that era, the website said.

Saudi Arabia, the world's biggest oil exporter and home of Islam's holiest sites, is pursuing an ambitious revamp as it tries to diversify its economy away from crude.

The makeover has gone into overdrive with a slew of mega-projects including resorts and NEOM, a futuristic city in the desert costing $500 billion.

Alalshikh has been involved in a number of cultural and sporting promotions including heavyweight boxing and a list of concerts by foreign musicians.

It was not immediately clear why the authorities were looking to revamp the anthem.

